Villanueva asks: Should patients who recovered from COVID-19 get vaccinated?

Pharmacist Danny Huynh fills a syringe with the Moderna vaccine at a vaccination super station during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chula Vista, California, US, Jan. 21, 2021. Mike Blake, Reuters

MANILA — Should patients who recovered from COVID-19 still get vaccinated against the respiratory disease?

Sen. Joel Villanueva on Thursday raised this question in a Senate inquiry into the country's vaccination drive, that authorities hope would start next month.

Food and Drug Administration Director General Eric Domingo said the current worldwide guideline is that people are still given anti-coronavirus shots as long as they are no longer in the acute phase of the disease.

However, there is no official study yet on this and monitoring of vaccine recipients is ongoing, he told the senator.

"We’ll probably get a report on actual use by siguro po a few months from now," he said.

The Philippines has logged some 507,700 cases of COVID-19, and around 460,000 of them have recovered, according to the health department's tally.

The Philippines hopes to vaccinate up to 70 million people or two-thirds of the population. An initial batch of doses from China's Sinovac, US-based Pfizer and the Russian Gamaleya Institute may arrive next month, authorities earlier said.

