UP students may agam-agam sa bubuuing CHED panel ukol sa 1989 accord

MAYNILA – Nagbabanggaan ng depinisyon ng "academic freedom" ang University of the Philippines (UP) at ang Department of National Defense (DND) sa gitna ng usapin sa kanselasyon ng UP-DND accord.

Iginigiit kasi ng UP community na atake sa academic freedom nila ang ginawang unilateral termination ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana sa 1989 agreement kung saan kailangang ipagpaalam muna sa school officials ang mga police at military operation sa unibersidad.

Pero para sa militar, hindi dapat nakasasagabal ang academic freedom sa pagtugis nila sa Communist Party of the Philippines at New People's Army, na ginawa na umanong pugad ang UP.

Bubuo si Commission on Higher Eduction (CHED) chair Prospero de Vera ng isang panel para pag-usapan ang isyu ng academic freedom at protektahan ito.

"We want to make sure that academic freedom is protected, the welfare of the students are protected, the interests of the state are protected inside the campuses, that is the bottomline as far as the Commission is concerned," ani De Vera.

Sa naunang pahayag, sinabi ni De Vera na talagang magiging "problematic" ang UP-DND accord dahil wala itong malinaw na operational details.

Si De Vera ay dating propesor at naging opisyal ng UP bago naging chair ng CHED.

Bukas ang mga estudyante ng UP sa pagbuo ng panel ng CHED para ayusin ang problemang idinulot ng pagbasura sa kasunduan.

Pero pinangangambahan nilang mas mananaig ang interes ng militar.

"If the panel takes the opportunity to redefine it, then reinsert provisions, and take into consideration the principles or 'yung agenda ng military and police ay dito na possible na puwedeng magkaroon ng incursions into the very liberal character of academic freedom," ani Renee Co, Student Regent.

–Ulat ni Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News