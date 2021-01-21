Twin weather systems to dampen parts of Luzon

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA - Two weather systems will bring rains in parts of Luzon Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

A low pressure area will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Palawan, weather forecaster Ana Clauren told Teleradyo.

The brewing storm, last spotted 220 kilometers east of Kalayaan Islands, is expected to dissipate within 24 hours, she added.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon province will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a frontal system.

The shear line is currently affecting the eastern sections of northern and Central Luzon, Clauren said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have fair weather with chances of rain due to localized thunderstorms.

