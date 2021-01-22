Tuguegarao City mayor tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA — The mayor of Tuguegarao City has tested positive for COVID-19, the city’s information office announced on Friday.

Mayor Jefferson Soriano also confirmed the development to ABS-CBN News, and said he was infected by someone close to him.

"Positive ako! Nakuha ko ito sa isang kasama namin dito," said Soriano.

The mayor has yet to respond to further queries about his condition.

The city information office’s Facebook post also did not say how the mayor was, or when he got tested for the virus.

Those who had close contact with the mayor were advised to immediately inform Tuguegarao City’s local government by calling or texting these numbers: 0916-619-5320 or 0917-578-1029.

— Report from Harris Julio