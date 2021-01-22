Relaxing quarantine age restrictions in Metro Manila need mayors' nod - DOH

People wearing face masks and face shields wait to cross the street at a mall in Taguig City on December 24, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Relaxing age restrictions in Metro Manila as part of further reopening the capital's economy will need approval from mayors, the Department of Health said Friday.

In a virtual press briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said mayors would be consulted before relaxing the virus rule, which would allow certain age groups to go outside.

"Magkakaroon ng pag-uusap (There will be a discussion) among the Metro Manila mayors because as we know, situation here is different at (and we're at the) epicenter tayo," she said.

This, after the government's pandemic task force allowed minors aged 10 to 14 to go out of their homes in areas under modified general community quarantine.

Since the country's first COVID-19 infection was detected in January 2020, Metro Manila has logged over 218,000 cases, data from DOH as of Jan. 21 showed. The country has more than 507,000 coronavirus cases, of which over 10,000 patients have died.

The capital region and 7 other areas are under general community quarantine classification until the end of January. The rest of the country is under MGCQ, a looser quarantine status.

Vergeire said the rationale for relaxing age restrictions in parts of the country was to balance between health and economy after nearly a year into the crisis.

"Ang (The) rationale was we balance the economy with health as long as we continue to implement and comply with minimum public health standards," she said.

"Kahit anong age naman 'yang lumalabas (No matter what age), as long as (we are) compliant tayo, we are protected and we are assured na 'yong (that the) infection risk will be very low."