IATF allows licensure exams in January-March

MANILA — The inter-agency task force leading the country’s COVID-19 response has allowed the Professional Regulation Commission to facilitate licensure examinations in the first 3 months of this year, Malacañang said on Friday.

The PRC last year postponed licensure examinations scheduled from October to December to avoid mass gatherings that may spread coronavirus infections.

"The request of the Professional Regulation Commission to conduct and administer the licensure examinations for professionals scheduled for January to March 2021 was approved," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said, as he gave updates to an IATF meeting this week.

Some PRC exams scheduled in the first quarter of this year include those for medical technologists, architects, veterinarians, physical therapists, geologists, psychologists, mechanical engineers, graduates of medicine, and teachers, among others.

The full list of PRC exams is on its website.

The commission earlier said it was looking into shifting its pen-and-paper tests online to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We might be able to start with the smaller boards which may be more manageable," PRC Chairman Teofilo Pilando Jr. said during a Senate hearing last October.

