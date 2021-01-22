Former Abu member killed in drug bust, says military

The suspect allegedly drew hand grenade before he was shot during the buy-bust operation in Tawi-Tawi. Photo from the Western Mindanao Command

Government forces shot and killed a former member of the Abu Sayyaf Group turned drug pusher in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion, Sapa-Sapa in Tawi-Tawi Thursday morning, the Western Mindanao Command said.

In a statement, WESMINCOM Commander, Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr. identified the suspect as Riyadzkan Maulana, a.k.a. Tamyang.

He said Tamyang died in a buy-bust operation conducted by elements of the Marine Battalion Landing Team and Sapa-Sapa Municipal Police Station in Barangay Poblacion, Sapa-Sapa at around 11 a.m.

According to Lt. Col. Noel Calendatas, MBLT6 commanding officer, Maulana was monitored conducting illegal drug transactions on Thursday morning.

“In coordination with our police counterparts, we immediately conducted a drug buy-bust operation in the area. Sensing the troops, Maulana drew a hand grenade forcing the former to retaliate,” Calendatas said.

A hand grenade, lighter, a motorized boat (jungkung type), seven heat-sealed plastic containing white crystalline substances believed to be shabu, six pieces of aluminum foil, one improvised tooter, and the P500.00 marked money were recovered from the crime scene.

Vinluan said the former ASG kidnap-for-ransom member was under Salip Murah Asgali and Majan Sahijuan, a.k.a. Apo Mike. He already surrendered to Sapa-Sapa Municipal Police Station last February 20, 2019, but continued with his illegal drug trade.

He added that Tamyang was one of the coddlers of the ASG/KFRG who transited on the island of Tawi-Tawi. He particularly supported the suspects in the January 16, 2020 kidnapping incident in Tambisan Island, Lahad Datu, Sabah.

While he surrendered to authorities in April 2020 he still managed to conduct lawless activities including drug pushing, indiscriminate firing, and intimidating the barangay captain of Lakit Lakit in Sapa-Sapa.