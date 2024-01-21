Tondo celebrates the Feast of Santo Niño

Catholic devotees flock to the procession and blessing of images of the Santo Niño on the feast day of the Santo Niño de Tondo in Manila on January 21, 2024. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The endless chant of "Viva Santo Niño" echoed as devotees warmly welcomed the image of the Child Jesus, Sunday.



Inside a glass case, the image of the Sto. Niño, revered as the King of Tondo, was paraded through various parts of Tondo.



Alongside the original image, hundreds of replicas, carried by devotees, joined the procession, including the "Santo Niño de Palaboy" of devotee Marichelle Gonzalez.



“Humiling ako na sana gumaling ako. At humiling ako na sana makapag-asawa ako, na sana magka-anak ako, granted naman lahat ng wish ko," expressed Gonzalez.

Angie Alegrea, meanwhile, attests to the miraculous nature of the image, stating, “Gumaling ang mga anak ko sa pagkakasakit."



Throughout the day, different devotee tribes conduct their processions, carefully carrying replicas of their revered Santo Niño.



The church is filled all day, with hourly blessings of hundreds of replicas.



The church emphasizes to the faithful the importance of embodying childlike virtues, as reminded by the image of Santo Niño.

"Sa katulad nila naghahari ang Diyos. Kung gustuhin natin na tayo ay lumapit sa puso ng Panginoon, dapat tularan natin ang mga bata, tularan natin ang banal na sanggol," said Rev. Fr. Juvelan Paul Samia, SDB.



"Sa kanyang kababaang loob, humility, sa kanyang pagsunod sa kalooban ng Ama, obedience, sa kanyang kadalisayan ng puso, purity, at sa kanyang sigla sa pamumuhay, energy," Fr.Samia added.