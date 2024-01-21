Government to assist Filipina arrested in Tokyo: DMW

Crowds are unfazed by the rain at the Shibuya scramble crossing in Tokyo, Japan on June 22, 2023. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine government has reached out to Japan over the case of a Filipina arrested in Tokyo for allegedly abandoning the dead bodies of a Japanese couple.

According to Kyodo News, Hazel Ann Morales was arrested in Tokyo's Adachi Ward earlier this week.

"We are already geared up to provide legal assistance," Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac, officer-in-charge of the Department of Migrant Workers, tols TeleRadyo Serbisyo on Sunday.

"So, we're in coordination with the Japanese authorities and we have made known to the Japanese authorities that we intend to provide such legal and other forms of assistance to her," he also said.

Kyodo News reported last Friday that Morales had been arrested on suspicion of abandoning the bodies of Norihiro and Kimie Takahashi.

The couple's bodies were found in their home and they appeared to have been stabbed.

Cacdac said the DMW is in touch with Philippine Ambassador Mylene Garcia-Albano for next steps.

"Hindi natin lulubayan ito... We will provide the best legal assistance for her," he also said.

He said it is not clear whether Morales is a migrant worker or is already a permanent resident of Japan but added the DMW and the Philippine Embassy always coordinate with each other on cases of Filipinos needing legal aid.

Cacdac added the government will get in touch with Morales' family in the Philippines to assure them of assistance. — Jonathan de Santos, ABS-CBN News