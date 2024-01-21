Commission on Higher Education. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- The Office of the President has ordered the suspension of Commissioner Aldrin Darilag of the Commission on Higher Education for allegedly committing grave misconduct, abuse of authority and neglect in the performance of duty.

In a statement, CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera said Darilag's preventive suspension is for 90 days.

CHED has also been instructed by the Office of the President to conduct a fact-finding investigation to determine the existence of a prima facie case to warrant the issuance of the formal charge against Darilag.

"CHED will look into the matter seriously and fairly. We are committed to President Bongbong Marcos Jr.'s directive and vision that only the best, brightest, and most ethical individuals should lead our government,” said De Vera.



“This preventive suspension is imposed so that Commissioner Darilag cannot use his office and position to influence the investigation and due process can be observed in the process."

The 30 state universities and colleges (SUCs) where Darilag sits as Chair-designate of the Board of Regents will be assigned by De Vera to the other commissioners to ensure the continuity of higher education programs and projects.

The Office of the Ombudsman earlier ordered CHED to dismiss Jo Mark Libre, one of the commissioners appointed by former President Rodrigo Duterte, allegedly for nepotism.

Libre was removed from service and perpetually disqualified from holding public office after being found in violation of civil service rules against nepotism and grave misconduct.

His retirement benefits, except for leave credits, were also canceled.

"I call on the CHED officials and employees, including the higher education community, to exercise their duties and power consistent with the principle that public office is a public trust," De Vera said.



