Amihan to blanket the whole country this week

MANILA -- A surge of the northeast monsoon (amihan) will blanket the whole of the Philippines by Thursday through the weekend, according to state weather bureau.

PAGASA said light to moderate rains will be experienced over the extreme northern Luzon Monday and Tuesday and eastern Luzon from Wednesday through Friday.

The northeast monsoon will also bring rains in parts of Visayas by weekend.

PAGASA also reported that scattered moderate to heavy Shear Line rains will affect Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, and Aurora from Monday to Tuesday.

It will move southwards to Bicol, CALABARZON, and parts of MIMAROPA Wednesday and mid-Thursday then further south over Visayas late Thursday and Friday. It will also hover over to Caraga and Davao Region by weekend.

The weather bureau said flooding and landslides are expected in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila will be cloudy throughout the week, with possible isolated rains Monday and Tuesday. There is also low chance of rain the remainder of the week.

