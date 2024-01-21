Passengers ride the EDSA Bus Carousel from the Roosevelt station in Quezon City on April 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) suspended two airport policemen who got involved in a confrontation with MMDA personnel after they were caught illegally passing through the EDSA Bus Carousel Lane on Sunday afternoon.

MIAA General Manager Eric Ines ordered the immediate suspension of APO2 Raymond Anuran and APO1 Michael Lilis who were on an official mission.

“We cannot just tolerate this kind of abuses. It is embarrassing and this must stop,” Ines said in a statement.

The airport policemen were reportedly caught passing through the northbound lane of the EDSA Busway and were accosted by an MMDA traffic enforcer.

The driver refused to present his driver’s license. When the MMA enforcer tried to take a video of the driver, the man attempted to grab the phone, leading the scuffle.

Ines ordered the two relieved from their assignment and instructed Retired BGen. Manny Gonzales, the Assistant General Manager for Security and Emergency Services, to personally handle the investigation.



“Violation pa rin ‘yung going through the Bus Carousel,” Ines said.

Only passenger buses plying the EDSA Busway route, PNP vehicles, and marked emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire trucks are allowed to use the EDSA Busway.

Among government officials, only the President, Vice President, Chief Justice, Speaker of the House, and Senate president are allowed to pass through the EDSA Busway.