Marcos Jr. says no one moved for Carlos' ouster from NSA post

Retired UP Prof. Clarita Carlos meets with President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on June 8, 2022 in his campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Philippines. Handout photo/file



ZURICH, Switzerland — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said he does not believe that there are people in government who had been working to oust former National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos from her post.







He made the statement after Carlos revealed shortly after she tendered her resignation that there were people who worked for her ouster since getting the key government post.



“Well, she felt that there were people who were moving against her in government. Ako I didn’t, I kept telling her, I don’t really think so,” Marcos Jr. said.

“And I guess she just found it too much na hindi niya — she didn’t enjoy her time in government which — you know, if we think about it, it’s not really surprising because that’s not her natural habitat. Her natural habitat is the academe. And so now, she will be in a thinktank which is perfect for her.”

He said mere criticisms are not enough reason for him to terminate the appointment of his officials in government.

Marcos Jr. said he appointed officials in his Cabinet because he believes in their capacity and their love for the country.



“Marami nang criticism ‘yun, hindi naman ako ganon, ‘di ba. I asked them to join the Cabinet. I asked them to join the government because I have believe in them. I trust them," he said.

"And so, somebody criticizing them for something is not enough to change my opinion,” he said.



Carlos' resignation last week came after an abrupt revamp in the leadership of the armed forces and the defense department.

