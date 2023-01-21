Bongbong Marcos Facebook page



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. defended the country's delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos which critics described as bloated.

Speaking to reporters in Switzerland, Marcos said they want to be prepared for any negotiation or anything that may happen when they meet with the world's biggest business leaders.

"We're trying to be complete. When is the next chance to get to speak with CEOs of top Fortune 100 companies in the period of today?" he said.

"So whoever we get to talk to, kailangan natin ng Secretary na puwede niyang sagutin, puwede niyang kausapin. May tao doon na nakakalaam... so that if there is something that needs to be done immediately," he added.

Marcos noted that these opportunities will only last for several days so they "have to be thorough."

"So we try to be make sure that whatever comes up, we are ready to process it, we are ready to negotiate it," he said.

Marcos, his wife Liza Araneta-Marcos, andtheir son Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos were joined by 16 Cabinet members and senior government officials to his 5-day trip in Davos, documents showed.

They were also joined by the President's "official business sector delegation" that included the following:

Sabin Aboitiz (Aboitiz)

Kevin Andrew Tan (Alliance Global)

Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala (Ayala Group)

Lance Gokongwei (JG Summit Holdings)

Ramon Ang (San Miguel Corp.)

Teresita Sy-Coson (SM Investments)

Enrique Razon (International Container Terminal).

Manuel V. Pangilinan (PLDT, Smart)

Pangilinan supposedly "showed up at the dinner" hosted by CEOs for Marcos in Davos on Wednesday (Davos time), Malacañang had said.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno had lauded the country's business leaders who showed support for Marcos' attendance in the forum.

“The active and enthusiastic participation of the Philippine business leaders in the WEF activities was truly impressive,” Diokno had said.

He also said that Marcos' attendance to the WEF will be instrumental in the creation of the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund, which could supposedly help the country finance its future infrastructure projects.

— Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

