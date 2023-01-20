Man arrested over encounter that killed 5 cops in Camarines Norte

MANILA—A 28-year-old man allegedly involved in an armed encounter that killed 5 policemen was arrested in Calumpit, Bulacan late Friday morning.

The suspect, who is listed as PRO-5’s top 3 most wanted, was served with a warrant of arrest for violation of Section 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 or Republic Act 11479.

Police Captain Jorefil Manigos, investigator of the Anti-Terrorism Task Group of the Regional Intelligence Division - NCR, said they employed a “confidential informant” to track and surveillance the suspect.

“Close monitoring ginagawa natin. Kahit sabihin matagal na pangyayare, two years ago pa. Close coordination pa din sa nangyare at close monitoring. Considering, itong nangyare ay malaking dagok samin sa PNP,” he explained.

Authorities identified the 28-year-old as part of the group that ambushed cops in Labo, Camarines Norte in March 2021.

“Itong first platoon ng second mobile force company ng Camarines Norte, nakatangap ng tawag sa ginagawang extortion ng mga kasali ng kaliwang grupo. Hinihingan nila isang construction project doon. Agad umakto at Nagsagawa ng preventive patrol. Umikot sila sa nasasabing lugar Kung saan talagang pala inabangan sila,” Manigos noted.

“Nagkaroon ng armed encounter na nag last more or less 3 hours. 3 hours palitan ng paputok,” he added.

The slain police officers were identified as P/Cpl. Roger Estoy, Patrolman Joey Cuarteros, Patrolman Benny Ric Bacurin, Patrolman Jeremy Alcantara, and Patrolman Alex Antioquia.

Two others were wounded in the encounter.

Manigos said 9 persons are still at large.