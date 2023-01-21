Sinubok ng Ateneo Law School ang mga law students nito sa isang debate patungkol sa ligalidad ng Republic Act 11659 na nag-amyenda sa Public Service Act kung saan pinapayagan ang mga dayuhan na magmay-ari ng 100% sa ilang public utilities sa bansa.

Inorganisa ang debate ng Joaquin Bernas Student Corps, isang student volunteer arm ng Joaquin Bernas Center For Continuing Legal Education and Research ng Ateneo Law School.

Isinagawa ang debate sa Amorsolo Building sa Rockwell sa Makati City na dinaluhan ng mga law students mula sa ilang piling kolehiyo sa bansa gaya ng Ateneo Law School, Far Eastern University Institute of Law, San Beda Law School, at Ateneo de Manila University.

Sabi ni Leon John Christopher Reyes, presidente ng Joaquin Bernas Student Corps, bukod sa pag-aaral sa kahalagahan ng batas layon ng debate na alalahanin at ipagpatuloy ang mga naging aral ng yumaong si Fr. Joaquin Bernas na isang constitutionalist.

“This debate is to celebrate the life of the late Fr. Joaquin Bernas. Our organization aims to continue his legacy and efforts to educate the Filipino people and to help the importance of the constitution,” sabi ni Reyes.

Sumentro ang debate sa ligalidad ng naging amyenda sa Public Service Act kung saan naging issue ang pag-aari ng mga dayuhan sa mga public utility company sa bansa.

“The main issue of the debate is the constitutionality of Public Service Act which was passed last March 2022 signed by the former president - Rodrigo Duterte. It is important for the common people to understand the relevance of the Public Service Act…it also covers our public transportation and this would certainly have and effect on the prices and the service that the public transportation companies offer to the Filipino people,” ani Reyes.

Kabilang sa mga naging judge sa debate ay sina Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 217 Judge Carlo Villarama; Taguig City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 117 Judge Ma. Victoria Quijano Padilla at Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 8 Judge Cynara Cayton.

Ang Ateneo law student na si Jose Lorenzo Angeles, kumpiyansang malaki ang laban sa debate matapos ang mahabang paghahanda ng kanilang grupo noon pang isang taon.

“Nung Disyembre, pinaghandaan namin to kasi sa nakaraang taon, naging issue - naging hot topic ‘tong batas na to specifically yung public service act with regard to pag-define ng public utility. Dahil dito naging interest ng maraming law student pag-usapan yung constitutionality ng batas na to,” sabi ni Angeles.

Nais din ni Angeles at ng iba pang mga naging parte ng debate na imulat ang publiko sa kahalagahan ng mga umiiral na batas lalo’t interest ng publiko ang apektado dito.

“Yung halaga sa pag-discuss ng constitutionality ng public service act ay national security concerns dahil itong mga public utilities na ito -although importante na magdala ng mas malaking investments dito sa Pilipinas….importante din an hawak ng mga Filipino yung mga business dahil imbued nga siya with public interest,” kuwento ni Angeles.

Ayon kay Reyes, ang RA 11659 na nag-aamyenda sa Public Service Act ay nag-iwan ng maraming tanong sa academic community o law students na kailangan ng mas klarong paliwanag.

“RA 11659 which amended the Public Service Act has provisions which directly affect the Constitution and the constitutionality of other laws as well as long-standing jurisprudence which interpreted the law," ani Reyes.

"Such effects and possible implications are topics ripe for academic discussion and debate, The enactment of the law has raised many unanswered questions in the realm of academic legal study specifically Transportation Law and Constitutional Law. The discussion on such topics must not only be confined in the classroom and such is ripe for dialogue outside the classroom setting," dagdag niya.

Ito ang unang debate na inorganisa ng grupo at umaasang may mga susunod pa para talakayin ang mga usaping ligal at hasain ang mga law students mula sa ibat-ibang unibersidad sa bansa.