MANILA - Two men applying for police clearance were arrested by operatives of the Makati City Police after their names got a "hit" in the system.

Both have pending warrants of arrest for allegedly violating Republic Act 8282 or the Social Security Law, police said.

"Ito pong violations ay non-remittance ng mga contributions ng mga empleyado sa SSS. Hindi nila na-remit," Makati Police chief P/Col. Edward Cutiyog said of the two cases that according to him were not related.

The first suspect was apprehended Thursday inside the police station at the corner of P. Gomez St. and San Mateo St. in Brgy. Poblacion.

"'Yung una, Jan. 19, 2023 at around 11:30 p.m. Pumunta itong suspect sa Poblacion sa Station 6. Nang binigay pangalan, chineck nitong ating encoder. Na-hit pangalan niya. Meron siyang warrant of arrest issued Jan. 5, 2023. Pinag-standby muna natin, pinagkape natin. After which, nang ma-confirm natin, na-effect natin arrest sa police station," Cutiyog said.

According to the police officer, the man denied the allegation even as he purportedly said he was just following his employer’s instructions.

"Ang sabi ng victim, nadamay lang siya kasi nung time na 'yun, utusan lang siya. Dinamay ng boss kaya nasama pangalan," Cutiyog said.

"Naisama lang ng boss. Kasama sa pagkuha. May binibigay na porsyento sa kaniya," he added.

The suspect declined to comment further.

Meanwhile, the second suspect was nabbed Friday at the police station at the corner of Valdez St. and Molina, also in Brgy. Poblacion.

“Isa, ganun din. Pumunta sa station sa Valdez St. at around 5 p.m. ng Jan. 20, 2023 para sa clearance. Nang chineck ng staff, may hit din, may violation. Pinatawag operatiba, and then arrested,” Cutiyog said.

The man did not deny the accusation, the police chief said.

“Itong pangalawa, siya talaga ang manager sa Makati,” said Cutiyog. “Itong may-ari, nakalimutan ma-remit. Nag-iba ng address, kaya 'di niya na-monitor."

Their cases are bailable.

