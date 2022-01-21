Using COVID care kits, here's how you can maximize recovery at home

COVID care kit from the office of Vice President Leni Robredo. Her office relied on donations from Unilab, Clorox International Philippines, Inc., Otsuka-Solar Philippines Incorporated, Immaculate Conception Academy Greenhills Batch 1981, and other AngatBuhay partners and donors to distribute these kits to patients of her E-Konsulta initiative. OVP photo, April 22, 2021

MANILA - Home care health kits is now an essential tool in every family's battle against the coronavirus.

Local government units and Vice President Leni Robredo's office have distributed these kits since early 2021, and the Department of Health started distributing their "Kalinga Kit" in January.

Depending on the source, these kits usually contain paracetamol, Vitamin C tablets, disinfectants, soap, tissue, face masks, COVID monitoring sheet, oximeter, thermometer, antibiotics (if there is prescription), among others.

Health Systems Specialist Dr. Albert Domingo said kits should contain items that address three areas: symptom monitoring, symptomatic relief, and infection and transmission control.

Thermometers and oximeters can be used for monitoring, said Domingo, but in case an oximeter is unavailable, there are other signs to look for to know if oxygen levels of a COVID-positive individual are low.

"Nangangasul ang kuko, o kaya ang labi, o hirap huminga. Sa mga bata yung kwelyo nila, lumalalim, induration, pumapasok yung laman, kasi hirap huminga ang bata, minsan sa matatanda nakikita rin yun. Hapong-hapo. Pag nakita mo na yun, hindi mo na kailangan ng pulse oximeter, tumawag ka na, dalhin mo na sa [emergency room] 'yung pasyente," he explained.

(If their nails and lips are turning blue, and if there is induration around the collarbones especially for children, and they are hard of breathing, you should immediately call and take them to the emergency room.)

Monitoring sheets are needed as well because it is important to log changes in or improvement of a patient's symptoms.

The DOH Kalinga care kit. Photo by Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News

Symptomatic relief should meanwhile cover basic medicines for common COVID symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, and sore throat, said Domingo.

In case medicines are not available, there are alternatives to help lower a person's temperature.

"Hindi necessary na paracetamol lagi, 'yung pagpupunas ng bimpo na basa, damp cloth na pinapahid sa noo, bibig, kilikili, singit, tumatalab pa rin po yan (You don't always need to take paracetamol. You can also wipe a damp cloth on the forehead, the mouth, under the arms, and in between the legs)," Domingo said.

Hydration helps in addressing colds and cough, he added, and chest cupping can also relieve coughing and loosen phlegm from the lungs.

Gargling warm water with salt twice a day can also soothe a sore throat.

Infection control items meanwhile should include masks, alcohol, soap, a garbage bag where COVID-positive individuals can throw and seal away their contaminated trash, and gloves, to reduce probability of infecting other household members.

Domingo emphasized that home care is the actual frontline defense for COVID-19.

"Ang unang laban talaga ay sa bahay, pag binigyan mo ng home care kits ang isang pamilya, lalo pag na-monitor, naibsan ang sintomas at na-prevent ang pagkalat ng virus, doon pa lang matutulungan mo na ang frontliners natin," he said.

(The first battle is really at home. If every family has a home care kit, most especially monitoring their status, you can address symptoms and prevent the spread of the virus, thereby helping alleviate the burden of our healthcare workers.)

"Tuwang-tuwa sila pag nakikita nila na yung workload nila mababawasan kasi yung mild, asymptomatic, maalagaan gamit yung mga home health kits. Hindi na kailangan pumunta at punuin ang mga kama sa ospital," Domingo added.

(You already help our medical frontliners when you address and monitor your symptoms effectively at home. We are happy when our workload stays manageable because mild and asymptomatic cases are taken care of at home. That way, we don't fill hospital beds too fast.)

The DOH echoed this, and reminded that hospitals should remain vacant for severe and critical COVID-19 cases, as well as non-COVID patients that need immediate medical attention.