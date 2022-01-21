MANILA - The Philippine National Police said on Friday that the implementation of stricter rules should be expected in the four provinces placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 4.

These provinces are Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, and Northern Samar. They were placed under the country's second-strictest alert level amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to PNP chief Police General Dionardo Carlos, authorities have prepared for the stricter enforcement of rules.

“We have long anticipated that this could happen especially with the continuous rise of COVID-19 cases even outside Metro Manila,” Carlos said.

The PNP said that it expected age restrictions to be imposed on movement outside of residences. Persons younger than 18 years old, older than 65, along with those with comorbidities and pregnant women would have to stay home.

Meanwhile, indoor tourist attractions, meeting venues, indoor face-to-face exams, indoor gyms and courts, contact sports, outdoor and indoor amusement parks, internet cafes, arcades, cinemas, casinos, cockfighting, concerts, parties, weddings, receptions, motorcades, derma clinics, make-up salons, massage therapy, and staycations would be prohibited.

Meanwhile, dining-in at restaurants and other establishments would be allowed, but must be limited to 10 percent capacity for indoor and 30 percent for al fresco. Only vaccinated people would be allowed to avail of indoor dining.

The PNP said it expected the concerned local government units to release orders that would lay down the guidelines.