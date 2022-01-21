Northern Samar tightens rules on unvaxxed against COVID-19

MANILA - The provincial government of Northern Samar said it has tightened its rules on the movement of residents unvaccinated against COVID-19 amid a surge in cases.

With more than 300 new coronavirus infections in the province, Governor Edwin Ongchuan released an executive order that prohibited unvaccinated residents from entering private and public establishments. Exceptions will be made for those who will buy essential goods and those with medical emergencies.

Establishments will be required to post signs saying "No vaccination card, no entry." Residents who want to enter these establishments will have to present their vaccination cards along with a valid ID.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated residents will have to present negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test results every two weeks before they are allowed to enter their workplaces. They are also prohibited from entering cockpit arenas.

For those who want to enter Northern Samar, they must present an original copy of their vaccination card or certificate of quarantine completion provided by the Bureau of Quarantine.

Travelers who are not able to comply with this requirement will be considered unvaccinated and will have to undergo home quarantine or community quarantine.

Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APOR), and people aged between 15 and 65 years-old from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will also have to be registered with S-Pass.

Residents and local establishments who will break the new rules may be charged with violating RA 11525 or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021.

But Section 12 of the same law states that vaccination cards shall not be considered as an additional requirement "for educational, employment, or other similar government transaction purposes."

- With a report by Ranulfo Docdocan, ABS-CBN News.