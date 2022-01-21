MANILA- More courts will be physically closed starting Friday until the end of the month, after the government placed more areas in the country under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 and Level 4, the Supreme Court said.

In a new circular, Supreme Court Deputy Court Administrator Raul Villanueva said the judges, court personnel, and court users are directed to heed the guidelines in line with the temporary closure.

The Supreme Court already ordered the closure of courts in 27 other areas last week.

The courts in the following areas will be physically closed:

Apayao

Puerto Princesa City

Masbate

Siquijor

Zamboanga Del Norte

Zamboanga Sibugay

Lanao Del Norte

Davao De Oro

Davao Oriental

North Cotabato

Sarangani

Sultan Kudarat

Surigao Del Norte

Maguindanao

Basilan

Courts in 15 more areas under alert levels 3 and 4 physically closed from January 21 to 31, Supreme Court Deputy Court Administrator and OCA OIC Raul Villanueva says in a new circular. pic.twitter.com/me2oc6q8oY — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) January 21, 2022

The courts in Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, and Northern Samar — now in Alert Level 4 — were already physically closed until the end of the month after their areas were placed under Alert Level 3 last week.

Villanueva said the courts' operations are still covered by the guidelines on the matter.

"In the event that there are specific matters that may apply only to areas declared under Alert Level 4 by the IATF during the subject period... the same should be brought to the attention of the OCA by the concerned Executive Judge and Presiding Judge for appropriate action," it read.

The Philippines is currently experiencing a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases most likely driven by the omicron variant.

On Thursday, the country confirmed more than 31,000 new infections, pushing the total number of active cases to over 275,000.

