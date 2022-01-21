Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman on Friday said paid leave should be given workers seeking to be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

De Guzman said policies should be more encouraging to Filipinos to convince them to get vaccinated.

"Kaya ang dapat gawin, i-encourage na lang ‘yung ating mga kababayan na magpa-vaccine at kung maganda naman ang ating ginagawa na pag-enganyo sa pamamagitan ng pamimigay ng insentibo o pagbayad sa araw na sila ay magpa-vaccine at magiging mahusay ‘yung sistema ng pagpapa-vaccine sa ating bansa," De Guzman said during the "Pandesal Forum".

(We have to do is just encourage the Filipino people to get vaccinated and if we are doing well, we will entice them by giving incentives or paying them on the day they get vaccinated.)

The labor leader said that the government cannot blame people who are still hesitant to get vaccinated.

"Hindi mo naman pwedeng obligahin at ipatakaran na ‘yung mga tao ay magpa-vaccine kung sila ay may pagtingin o may duda pa sila roon sa vaccine na ibinibigay sa ngayon," he said.

(You can't force people to get vaccinated if they have a view or have doubts about the vaccine that is being given now.)

"Dahil aminin pa man natin o sa hindi, nasa proseso pa tayo ng eksperimento at nababasa ‘yan ng marami nating kababayan doon sa kanilang mga Facebook o kaya account kaya natural na magdalawang isip ‘yung ating mga mamamayan doon sa pagpapa-vaccine."

(We are still in the experiment process and many of our compatriots can read that on their Facebook or accounts, so it is natural for our people to have second thoughts about getting vaccinated.)

The "no jab, no ride" rule took effect on Monday, days after President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to have place under arrest unvaccinated people who refused to stay at home.

Passengers will have to show proof of vaccination before boarding public buses, jeepneys, trains, boats, or planes in Metro Manila where infections are soaring, causing widespread disruption for businesses and straining hospitals.

Exceptions will be made for unvaccinated people who have official permission to travel to buy food, seek medical treatment, or get jabbed, authorities earlier said.

Workers were also exempted from a ban on unvaccinated people using public transport.