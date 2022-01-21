MANILA -- The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday turned over 600 COVID-19 home care kits, dubbed "Kalinga Kits" to the local government of Cavite.

Each kit contains:

Paracetamol tablets

Vitamin C tablets

Hand sanitizers

Soap

Tissue

Face masks

Disinfectant spray

COVID-19 info sheet

"Ang mangunguna ay local chief executives para sa pagbibigay ng home care kits. Ang DOH we just complement," said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

The Health Secretary also said that the Kalinga Kits cannot contain prescription drugs, but instead contain symptomatic relief medication and some infection and transmission control supplies.

"Kalinga Kits ay supportive and symptomatic treatment, maliban of course may kasamang mask, alcohol/gel, anti cough, lagundi, tablets, paracetamol, bitamina. Di pwedeng lagyan ng antivirals dahil ito ay kailangan ng prescription ng doktor," he said.

Bacoor City Mayor Lani Mercado-Revilla said they will give the 600 kits to the Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital (STRH) for distribution to isolated patients, and residents in home isolation and quarantine.

"Ang Kalinga Kits, eendorso natin sa STRH para sa mga pasyente nila at probably they can give some to consituents in the local isolation facility na may mild cases," she said.

"Isasabay po namin sa relief distribution ng naka-home isolation dahil marami sa kanila na kailngan gamot at di makalabas, yun ang ipaprioritize natin na naka home isolation," she added.

A "hospitainer"-- or hospital facilities in container vans--was also opened and blessed at the STRH on Friday.

LOOK: "Hospitainer" or hospital facilities in container vans were opened at the STRH through the DPWH, Bacoor City LGU, and DOH. | via @wenacos pic.twitter.com/xYqgsSh4FK — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) January 21, 2022

It has a 24-bed isolation facility, a 12-bed intensive care unit, a command center, a telemedicine office, a triage area, a swabbing station, and guard house.

The ICU hospitainer has 12 beds in air-conditioned rooms, a nursing station, and a donning and doffing station.

Each of the 24 isolation rooms is equipped with a hospital bed, an air conditioning unit, and a side table.