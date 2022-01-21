Members of the Manila Health Department (MHD) administer COVID-19 vaccine at the Quirino Grandstand Drive-thru vaccination site in Manila on Jan. 17, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines will soon offer COVID-19 vaccines at transport terminals and tollways, Malacañang said on Friday, as government sought to expand its inoculation program and curb record coronavirus infections.

Around 500 AstraZeneca vaccine doses will be available daily at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange from Jan 24. to 28, 2022. Walk-ins will be allowed and registration would be done onsite, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

"Ang programang ito ay sadyang ihahandog natin para sa mga transport worker at commuter," he said in a press briefing.

(We will offer this program to transport workers and commuters.)

He said the transportation department in the next days will also launch vaccination sites at train stations, ports, and tollways.

Authorities this week started tapping several drugstores and clinics in Metro Manila as inoculation hubs. After a weeklong run, the initiative will be replicated region-wide, and could expand to other parts of the country by the second or third week of February, government said.

COVID-19 cases hit record highs several times this month, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, bringing overall infections to some 3.3 million, with 53,044 deaths.

The government has tightened restrictions, including a ban on unvaccinated public transport passengers in the capital.

About 56.8 million of the Philippines’ 109 million people have been fully vaccinated so far.

— With a report from Reuters

