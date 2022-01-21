Cebu City logs all-time high in new COVID-19 cases

CEBU — Cebu City on Thursday reported 1,126 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily tally ever, its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) said.

According to EOC head Joel Garganera, the bulk of the new infections were under the age group of 21 to 40 years old, wherein 630 individuals are in the working class.

“We don’t think they got this from the course of their work, but during breaks where masks are removed when they eat and drink,” said Garganera.

Home transmission is still also the leading cause of COVID infection, authorities said.

The city also logged 13 COVID-related deaths this month. Garganera said that they are all senior citizens who were not vaccinated.

The positivity rate also breached 50 percent, which means 1 out of 2 individuals who were screened for the respiratory disease tested positive.

The EOC has requested augmentation from the city for additional contact tracers and responders who will aid in extracting patients from their homes and transferring them to isolation facilities.

On Thursday, an additional 150 personnel from the Philippine National Police Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7 arrived in the city to make sure protocols are enforced.

To stem the growth of new COVID-19 cases, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama issued an executive order dubbed as “Oplan Puyo Gihapon," mandating establishments to ask for a vaccination card for their customers upon entry, among other measures.

The country is currently experiencing a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases most likely driven by the omicron variant.

The Department of Health on Friday said all regions and local governments have been directed to prepare for an increase in COVID-19 cases, after more areas were escalated to Alert Level 4.

— Annie Perez, ABS-CBN News

WATCH