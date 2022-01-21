The Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital Hospitainer. Photo by Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News

Container vans have been turned into a hospital facility in Cavite City, as the local government seeks to decongest hospitals during the COVID pandemic.

The 'hospitainer' (hospital facilities in container vans), has a 24-bed isolation facility, a 12-bed ICU, a command center, telemedicine office, a triage area, a swabbing station, and guard house. It is located at the Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital.

The ICU 'hospitainer' also has 12 beds in air-conditioned rooms, a nursing station, and a donning and doffing station.

Each of the 24 isolation rooms is equipped with a hospital bed, an air conditioning unit, and a side table.

Provinces around the capital and nearby provinces like Cavite have recorded an increase in cases along with Metro Manila, with experts saying numbers have gone past the delta surge peak.

The additional beds in the newly opened 'hospitainer' in STRH will help address the rising number of cases in Cavite.

On January 20, the province logged 2,262 new COVID-19 cases, ranking third among the regions with many new cases.