MANILA - At least 22 health workers in two of Davao City's vaccination hubs have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Davao City COVID-19 Task Force spokesperson Dr. Michelle Schlosser said that the health workers were at the People's Park and Crocodile Park vaccination hubs. They have already been replaced to ensure that anti-COVID vaccinations continue.

The task force also assured the public that the affected vaccination hubs have been disinfected.

“We have to admit that we have several cases in the People's Park but it is in our back-up plan to replace all the infected and close contacts with new personnel so that our site will be clean. And the site is already decontaminated. We are confident to invite the public to have their booster dose and vaccination there,” Schlosser said on Wednesday.

Schlosser added that people should not be afraid because the affected health workers and their close contacts have already been isolated.

“Negatibo na po sa RT-PCR test ang mga tao na nagseserbisyo ngayon doon. Nagdagdag tayo ng personnel na walang close contacts,” Schlosser said.

(The people serving at the hubs came out negative in the RT-PCR tests. We have also increased the number of personnel who don't have close contacts.)

On Wednesday, Davao City reported 1,197 new COVID-19 cases, its highest since the pandemic began.

- With a report by Hernel Tocmo, ABS-CBN News.