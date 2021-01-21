WATCH: Residents leave houses as magnitude 7.1 quake hits off Davao Occidental

Breaking News: Strong quake felt in GenSan at 8:25pm tonight. People in this subdivision seen going out of their houses. @ANCALERTS @ABSCBNNews @DZMMTeleRadyo pic.twitter.com/H4FTsMhSVd — Jay Dayupay (@JayDayupay) January 21, 2021

Residents of a subdivision in General Santos City rushed out of their houses as a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck off Davao Occidental Thursday night.

The undersea temblor, which was tectonic in origin, hit 8:23 p.m. from a depth of 116 kilometers off the coast of Jose Abad Santos town.

Intensity V was felt in General Santos City, while Intensity IV was felt in Davao City.

Instrumental Intensity IV was also recorded in General Santos City.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said no damage is expected, but aftershocks may happen.

