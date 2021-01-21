PNP to UP community: Open your minds to realities around you

A pink sky serves as a backdrop to a rainbow at the University Avenue in UP Diliman on November 27, 2020. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippine National Police on Thursday urged the University of the Philippines community to be more open to realities happening around them, specifically in terms of safety and security.

This developed after the PNP released data that Barangay UP Campus, which is located within the territory of UP Diliman, is considered as a crime hotspot.

In a statement, the PNP Public Information Office said Barangay UP Campus is ranked 20th in the peace and order indicator of Quezon City, out of its 142 barangays.

In the last 5 years, PNP said there were a total of 250 drug-related cases, 106 theft, 72 robbery, 36 physical injury, 21 rape, 14 murder, 23 carnapping and two complex crime cases of robbery with homicide in Barangay UP Campus.

PNP also said there were also non-index crimes recorded in Barangay UP Campus, such as 72 illegal gambling, 21 malicious mischief, 43 VAWC (violence against women and children), 4 direct assault, 3 forcible abduction, 14 homicide, 5 acts of lasciviousness, 13 estafa, 43 child abuse, 11 public health violations, and 2 obstruction of justice.

The barangay is under the jurisdiction of the UP Diliman Police.

In a separate statement, PNP PIO chief BGen. Ildebrandi Usana urged the UP community to be more open and to cooperate with the police.

"The explanation may not be far different from other areas. That crimes happen anywhere especially when left unchecked and undeterred and when security measures may not be so strictly carried out. Brgy UP Campus is no exception. And they are 20th out of 142 brgys in QC," he told ABS-CBN News.

"That's the reason people from the UP Campus need to open their minds to the realities around them and think about their safety and security. Cooperation with police authorities is not a political issue but about maintenance of law and order to protect inhabitants of the campus, especially the youth, from crime and lawlessness."

PNP released the data following the Department of National Defense's unilateral abrogation of the 1989 UP-DND Accord, which prohibits state forces from conducting operations inside the state university’s campuses without prior notice to the school administration.

UP President Danilo Concepcion has urged the DND to "reconsider and revoke" its unilateral abrogation of an accord on the entry of state forces into campus grounds.

According to Concepcion, the 1989 UP-DND Accord "never stood in the way of police and security forces conducting lawful operations within our campuses. Entry was always given when necessary to law enforcers within their mandate."

"Our University community does not and cannot fear the fair and speedy enforcement of the law, and we value and appreciate the contributions of our uniformed services to our safety and security," Concepcion wrote in his letter to Lorenzana.

Concepcion likewise assured Lorenzana that the university does not condone "sedition, armed insurrection, or the use of violence for political ends."

- with a report from Doland Castro, ABS-CBN News