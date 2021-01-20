PAGASA warns of likely flooding along waterways in several regions

Courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA on Wednesday warned multiple regions in the Philippines will likely experience flooding due to a low-pressure area 100 km east off Baler, Aurora.

According to PAGASA, the tail-end of a frontal system and the northeast monsoon are also affecting the eastern section of northern Luzon and extreme northern Luzon, respectively.

Major water channels in the following regions and areas may be affected:

Cagayan Valley (Isabela, Cagayan, Quirino)

Central Luzon (Aurora)

Calabarzon (Quezon)

Mimaropa (Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, Palawan)

Bicol (Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Albay, Masbate)

Central Visayas (Cebu, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, Bohol)

Eastern Visayas (Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Southern Leyte, Biliran, Samar)

Zamboanga Peninsula (Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Sur)

Caraga (Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Sur)

PAGASA advised people living near mountain slopes and low-lying areas near water systems affected areas to take precautionary measures, like pre-emptive evacuation.