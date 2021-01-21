Magnitude 7.1 quake hits Jose Abad Santos town in Davao Occ. - PHIVOLCS

MANILA - A magnitude 7.1 quake rocked the town of Jose Abad Santos in the southern Philippine province of Davao Occidental on Thursday evening, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The temblor, which is tectonic in origin, was recorded at 8:23 p.m., from a depth of 116 kilometers southeast of Jose Abad Santos town.

There is no tsunami threat, the Phivolcs said.

It was felt at Intensities V in General Santos City, IV in Davao City, and II in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur.

Instrumental intensities were also felt in the following areas:

V - Kiamba, Sarangani

IV - General Santos City; Alabel, Sarangani; Koronadal City, South Cotabato

III - Kidapawan City; Bislig City; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental

II - Cagayan de Oro City; Surigao City; Borongan City, Eastern Samar

I - Catbalogan City, Samar.

The Phivolcs said no damage is expected, but aftershocks may happen.

More details to follow.