India’s Bharat Biotech applies for emergency use authorization in PH for its COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday confirmed that India-based Bharat Biotech has applied for emergency use authorization in the Philippines for its COVID-19 vaccine.

“They submitted an application this morning and pre-evaluation is going on,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo told ABS-CBN.

Philippine officials earlier said Bharat Biotech has signified interest in supplying vaccines to the country.

Based on the World Health Organization’s draft vaccine landscape document, Bharat Biotech is developing an inactivated virus vaccine that comes in 2 doses.

An Associated Press report recently cited Bharat Biotech advising those with weak immunity, allergies and bleeding disorder to not take the vaccine. The report said Bharat Biotech was involved in controversy after the Indian government allowed its use without an efficacy rate.

The company said it will release its efficacy data by March.

Previous reports said the company plans to produce 700 million vaccine doses this year.