DILG: Local gov’ts must craft plans for COVID-19 vaccination of residents

Manila city health officials participate in the COVID-19 vaccination simulation held at the Universidad de Manila on January 19, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Local government units have been instructed to craft their own coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination plans, following rules set by the Department of Health, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Thursday.

This developed as local governments have started to secure their own vaccine doses and prepare facilities dedicated to inoculation.

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the agency has issued a memorandum mandating LGUs to prepare a local vaccination plan, following the DOH's provisions on the National Vaccination Program.

According to the memorandum, LGUs should prepare "risk communication plans" and conduct "early Vaccine Communication Campaign to disseminate critical information on COVID-19 vaccination."

The plan should contain a master list of priority eligible vaccine population; identify possible vaccine centers, available cold chain storages and logistical requirements; and list down existing human resources and personnel needed in the vaccination programs.

LGUs, should also coordinate "closely" with their DOH - Centers for Health Developing in preparing the plan.

Malaya said LGUs must lay out details on the reorganization of existing operation centers in carrying out vaccine drives, such as allotting an office or an arm for vaccine concerns, the deployment of barangay personnel, and participation of sub-offices in LGUs such as health, public information, and sanitation offices.

"This COVID-19 vaccination will be the biggest of such program sa ating kasaysayan kaya ating hinihikayat ang mga LGU na ihanda na ang kanilang mga vaccination plan for we need this to be as smooth as possible sapagkat buhay ng ating mga mamamayan ang nakasalalay dito," Malaya said.

LGUs must comply with guidelines issued by the DOH and National Task Force Against COVID-19 on the vaccination, saying they "must be in close coordination with the Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Fire Protection for any assistance required."

LGUs were also reminded to coordinate with vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr.'s office as the tripartite deal in securing vaccines for some LGUs are underway.

Cities and municipalities must also coordinate with their provincial governments "to ensure enough vaccine supply," the DILG added.

"LGUs are also advised to procure not more than 50 percent of their vaccine requirement due to the current limited supply of vaccines worldwide," the DILG said.



