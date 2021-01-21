DFA: 9 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad, lowest since Jan. 16

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 13,633 on Thursday as 9 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 3 new recoveries and no new fatality among those infected.

The number of new cases is the lowest since January 16, when the DFA announced only 3 new COVID-19 infections across all regions.

This is also the second day this week that the department reported no new fatality.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,941, as 8,748 of those infected have recovered, while 944 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 766 in the Asia Pacific, 606 in Europe, 2,488 in the Middle East and Africa, and 81 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 507,717 people. The tally includes 10,116 deaths, 467,475 recoveries, and 30,126 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that almost 96.9 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2 million people have died while more than 53.4 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

