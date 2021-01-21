Carpio: Joint explorations in West PH Sea must follow service contract

Filipino youth activists brave the waves as they hoist a Philippine flag on the shores of Zambales facing the West Philippine Sea on June 12, 2017, Independence Day, as a symbol of the country’s claim to the disputed territory. Jun Dumaguing, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Any joint exploration between China and the Philippines “must follow the service contract system” of the country as an assurance that the nation is not giving up its sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea, retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said Thursday.

Carpio, in a virtual forum, said China would come in through the Philippine service contract system under the terms of reference in the memorandum of understanding signed by the two countries on oil and gas development.

The contract system being referred to states that the oil and gas belong to the Philippines, and the country would govern the interpretation of the service contract. Both countries have signed a memorandum of agreement in November 2018 and the terms of reference (TOR) in August 2019.

“China will come in under the service contract system of the Philippine government and the service contract states in its first whereas clause that the oil and gas belongs to the Philippines and in another provision the service contract says that Filipino will govern the interpretation of the service contract,” Carpio explained at the forum organized by the Foreign Service Institute in partnership with the US Embassy in Manila.

Carpio had said that under the service contract, Beijing will recognize Manila’s sovereign rights over the West Philippine Sea.

The said contract will also preserve the country’s sovereign rights, in its exclusive economic zone while the Chinese state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corp. (CNOOC) provides “all the capital, services, technology to get the gas,” he pointed out.

“After deducting all the expenses, CNOOC China will get 40 percent and the Philippines, for doing nothing, except owning the gas, will get 60 percent of the net proceeds. So it’s very clear we have ownership of the oil and gas because . . . We get (60) percent and it’s also stated there in the service contract,” he explained.

“That’s why we insist that any exploitation, jointly, by the Philippines and China must follow the service contract system of the Philippines. That’s our bottom line and I think that’s why there has been no agreement up to this stage,” he added.

The CNOOC, Carpio said, would either “buy into (or) take equity” in Forum Energy, the service contractor of Service Contract 72 which covers Reed Bank or CNOOC as a possible subcontractor.

“That’s our assurance that we’re not giving up our sovereign rights. As long as the cooperation between China and the Philippines will follow the service contract of the Philippines, we are protected.”

The retired magistrate said he is sure that the government would not give up on the contract system because it would be “crucial.”

“The moment we give up on that then we’re giving up what we won in the arbitral award.... “That’s our assurance that we’re not giving up our sovereign rights. As long as the cooperation between China and the Philippines will follow the service contract of the Philippines, we are protected,” he said.

The government last year lifted a 6-year-old moratorium on oil and gas exploration in the disputed sea, with Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi describing it as a unilateral move.

Former Foreign Affairs secretary Albert del Rosario has said he does not see any problem with China working with the country to jointly develop energy projects as long as it would be in line with the law.