BSP's Diokno, other officials face graft complaint over P1.75-B national ID system project



MANILA - Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno is facing a graft complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman over the P1.75 billion contract for the roll-out of the national ID system.

Also named as respondents in the complaint filed by Stop Corruption Organization of the Philippines Chairman Ricardo Fulgencio IV were Bids and Awards Committee Chairperson Prudence Angelita Kasala, as well as other BSP officials Rogel Joseph Del Rosario, Carl Cesar Bibat, Marianne Santos, Salvador Del Mundo, and Giovanni Israel PPJ Joson.

Aside from supposed violation of Republic Act No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, they were likewise charged before the Ombudsman of violation of Republic Act No. 9184 or the Government Procurement Act.

According to Fulgencio, based on the proposal submitted by winning bidder ALLCARD International, OVD Kinegram was awarded the supply contract worth P1.75 billion without public bidding.

The amount includes P904.8 million for DOVID (Diffractive Optically Variable Image Devices) materials and P841 million for polycarbonate sheets.

“Henceforth, it is respectfully prayed before this Honorable Office that after the requisite preliminary investigation, criminal informations against the herein respondents be filed before the Sandiganbayan,” Fulgencio said in the complaint.

Fulgencio noted that the national ID project involves the procurement of supplies for 116 million ID cards.

He stressed that the preference of the respondents to Kinegram deprived other DOVID suppliers of the opportunity to bid for the project and robbed the government of getting the most advantageous terms of the contract.

Fulgencio said that Diokno approved and signed the agreement between the BSP and ALLCARD on October 1, 2020.

“Implicitly, by virtue of command responsibility and as the Head of the Procuring Entity, he is liable for the violations that happened

during the anomalous procurement process and must be criminally charged accordingly,” Fulgencio said.

In a statement, the BSP stressed its support for the National ID system.

“The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) supports the rollout of the National ID as it is key to wider financial inclusion that promotes shared economic growth and the financial wellbeing of Filipinos,” the BSP said.

The BSP added that respondents will answer the complaint at the proper time.

“As regards the complaint filed with the Ombudsman relative to the procurement for the printing of cards for the National ID System, rest assured that the BSP officials concerned will respond in the proper forum once required in accordance with applicable rules,” the BSP said.