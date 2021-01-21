4 suspected terrorists nabbed in South Cotabato

MANILA - Four alleged members of an Islamic State-linked group were arrested following an encounter with the military in T'Boli, South Cotabato Thursday morning.

Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr. said combined police and military troops were serving an arrest warrant against Daulah Islamiyah-Maguid Group member Russel Mamo when they encountered armed men at Barangay Basag in T'Boli town.

“There was an armed confrontation which lasted for about 20 minutes after which the enemies scampered in different directions,” Vinluan said in a statement.

During the clearing operations, government troops recovered four wounded suspects, including Mamo.

They were brought to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Also seized from the suspects were two pistols, one grenade, one improvised Carbine rifle, and packets of suspected marijuana.