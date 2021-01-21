1,783 new COVID-19 cases in Philippines bring total to 507,717

Health workers participate during a vaccination process simulation inside the San Juan gym on January 21, 2021. The simulation runs the process from storage, vaccine administration, to post vaccination observation, and aims to familiarize healthcare workers to further study and improve their efficiency. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Department of Health logged 1,783 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the country's total to 507,717.

The additional data do not include reports from 4 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

Topping the list of areas with the most number of new cases are Quezon City with 99, Rizal province with 83, Manila City with 78, Bulacan province with 69, and Cavite province with 66.

The DOH also reported 74 additional COVID-related deaths, the highest this week. It is unclear yet if the deaths occurred this January or in the previous months.

The death toll stood at 10,116.

There are also 500 additional recovered patients or a total of 467,475 recoveries.

Of the 30,126 active cases, 84.8% have mild symptoms, 8% are asymptomatic, 4.4% are in critical condition, 2.5% have severe symptoms, and 0.4% have moderate symptoms.

The OCTA Group recently projected that the total number of cases in the Philippines will reach 530,000, although it may go as low as 525,000 or as high as 540,000, depending on the rate of transmission of the disease.

