VP Duterte visits wake of Monkayo landslide victims

'Vice President Sara Duterte visited the landslide victims in Monkayo, Davao de Oro on Saturday afternoon.

She offered condolences to the families left by the victims of the deadly landslide in Barangay Mount Diwata on Thursday that killed 11 people.

Duterte also brought sacks of rice and cash assistance to the families, saying the aid will complement the assistance from the local government.

She talked to each family and discussed what happened during the tragic landslide.

Some families also asked Duterte for a safe and new home.

"So, kung ano yung kulang, pwede punan ng Office of the Vice President Davao Satellite office and ang request ng family is housing pag labas ng kanyang anak. And ang commitment natin sa kanila, ilapit natin sa local government dito sa Monkayo dahil meron housing program ang LGU Monkayo," Duterte told ABS-CBN News.

As thousands of families are affected by widespread flooding and landslides in the entire Davao region, Duterte also said they will be given assistance by the government.

"Kapag dumadating na ang report kung nasan ang area at ilan ang affected families, nagbibigay ng relief operations ang OVP Davao Satellite office. Yes apektado din duin sa Davao City meron din namatay dahil sa landslide," she said.

Duterte also advised residents to follow the order from the local government during disasters and calamities to prevent tragic incidents.

"Ang unang una talaga na advise natin sa mga tao pag malakas ang ulan ay preemptive evacuation pag nasa hazard-prone areas. Sundin nila ang instructions ng local disaster risk reduction and management response teams kung nasaan yung evacuation centers nila. Third, yung municipal disaster risk reduction and management council, dapat mayroong mapping ng areas na bumabaha at nagla-landslide," she said. - Hernel Tocmo