Philippines, Canada ink defense cooperation agreement

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, Jr. with David Bruce Hartman, Ambassador of Canada to the Philippines. Handout photo

The Philippines and Canada fortified their defense relations by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on defense cooperation Friday.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. welcomed the commitment by the two countries to deepen and fortify their defense relations.

“I'm glad to hear that there is a strong intention on both sides to deepen and strengthen the relationships by forging new milestones in our defense relations to culminate, perhaps, with the Visiting Forces Agreement,” said Teodoro during the signing of the MOU at the Department of National Defense office with David Bruce Hartman, Ambassador of Canada to the Philippines.

The signing of the MOU, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Canada this year, jumpstarts cooperation between the defense and military establishments of Philippines and Canada on military education, training exchanges, information sharing, peacekeeping operations, disaster response, among others.

Teodoro pledged the DND’s commitment to the full implementation of the MOU, in line with the DND’s thrust to strengthen its defense partnerships with like-minded states, given the evolving regional security landscape.

“The strongest assets we have are the mutual trust and confidence that we have in one another on a people-to-people basis, and because we are dealing with each other in a straightforward, open, and on a rules-based manner, such trust is reinforced and will surpass political changes and the tests of time,” he said.

Hartman likewise conveyed Canada’s intention to advance its relations with the Philippines and the region as outlined in Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy.