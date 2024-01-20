Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Batangas

MANILA (UPDATED) -- A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Batangas province on Saturday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The tremor, which was tectonic in origin, occurred at 4:04 p.m. some 11 kilometers northwest of Tingloy, Batangas, at a depth of 2 kilometers.
It was initially assessed at magnitude 4.6, but was later upgraded to magnitude 4.9.
The earthquake was recorded at the following intensities:
- Intensity IV - Balayan, Bauan, City of Calaca, Calatagan, Lemery, Mabini, San Luis, San Pascual, Taal, and Tingloy, BATANGAS
- Intensity III - CITY OF MAKATI; Agoncillo, Alitagtag, Batangas City, Cuenca, Laurel, Lian, San Jose, and Tuy, BATANGAS; Alfonso, Mendez-Nuñez, and City of Tagaytay, CAVITE; Puerto Galera, ORIENTAL MINDORO
- Intensity II - QUEZON CITY; City of Lipa, Malvar, Nasugbu, City of Sto. Tomas, Talisay, and City of Tanauan, BATANGAS; Silang, CAVITE; City of Calapan, ORIENTAL MINDORO
- Intensity I - CITY OF MANILA; Abra De Ilog, OCCIDENTAL MINDORO
Instrumental Intensities:
- Intensity V - Lemery and San Luis, BATANGAS
- Intensity IV - Batangas City, Cuenca, Laurel, Mataasnakahoy, and Santa Teresita, BATANGAS; City of Tagaytay, CAVITE
- Intensity III - CITY OF MANILA; CITY OF MUNTINLUPA; City of Lipa, BATANGAS; Los Baños, LAGUNA; Dolores, QUEZON; City of Calapan, and Puerto Galera, ORIENTAL MINDORO
- Intensity II - CITY OF MALABON; CITY OF MARIKINA; Rosario, BATANGAS; Carmona, and Magallanes, CAVITE; City of San Pablo, LAGUNA
- Intensity I - CITY OF LAS PIÑAS; CITY OF NAVOTAS; CITY OF PASIG; Pandi, BULACAN; Malvar and Talisay, BATANGAS; Naic, CAVITE; Lucban, Mauban, and Polillo, QUEZON; Boac, MARINDUQUE; Abra De Ilog, OCCIDENTAL MINDORO