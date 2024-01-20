Home  >  News

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Batangas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 20 2024 05:05 PM | Updated as of Jan 20 2024 05:44 PM

MANILA (UPDATED) -- A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Batangas province on Saturday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tremor, which was tectonic in origin, occurred at 4:04 p.m. some 11 kilometers northwest of Tingloy, Batangas, at a depth of 2 kilometers.

It was initially assessed at magnitude 4.6, but was later upgraded to magnitude 4.9.

The earthquake was recorded at the following intensities:

  • Intensity IV - Balayan, Bauan, City of Calaca, Calatagan, Lemery, Mabini, San Luis, San Pascual, Taal, and Tingloy, BATANGAS 
  • Intensity III - CITY OF MAKATI; Agoncillo, Alitagtag, Batangas City, Cuenca, Laurel, Lian, San Jose, and Tuy, BATANGAS; Alfonso, Mendez-Nuñez, and City of Tagaytay, CAVITE; Puerto Galera, ORIENTAL MINDORO 
  • Intensity II - QUEZON CITY; City of Lipa, Malvar, Nasugbu, City of Sto. Tomas, Talisay, and City of Tanauan, BATANGAS; Silang, CAVITE; City of Calapan, ORIENTAL MINDORO
  • Intensity I - CITY OF MANILA; Abra De Ilog, OCCIDENTAL MINDORO 

Instrumental Intensities:

  • Intensity V - Lemery and San Luis, BATANGAS 
  • Intensity IV - Batangas City, Cuenca, Laurel, Mataasnakahoy, and Santa Teresita, BATANGAS; City of Tagaytay, CAVITE 
  • Intensity III - CITY OF MANILA; CITY OF MUNTINLUPA; City of Lipa, BATANGAS; Los Baños, LAGUNA; Dolores, QUEZON; City of Calapan, and Puerto Galera, ORIENTAL MINDORO 
  • Intensity II - CITY OF MALABON; CITY OF MARIKINA; Rosario, BATANGAS; Carmona, and Magallanes, CAVITE; City of San Pablo, LAGUNA 
  • Intensity I - CITY OF LAS PIÑAS; CITY OF NAVOTAS; CITY OF PASIG; Pandi, BULACAN; Malvar and Talisay, BATANGAS; Naic, CAVITE; Lucban, Mauban, and Polillo, QUEZON; Boac, MARINDUQUE; Abra De Ilog, OCCIDENTAL MINDORO
