Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Batangas

MANILA (UPDATED) -- A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Batangas province on Saturday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tremor, which was tectonic in origin, occurred at 4:04 p.m. some 11 kilometers northwest of Tingloy, Batangas, at a depth of 2 kilometers.

It was initially assessed at magnitude 4.6, but was later upgraded to magnitude 4.9.

The earthquake was recorded at the following intensities:

Intensity IV - Balayan, Bauan, City of Calaca, Calatagan, Lemery, Mabini, San Luis, San Pascual, Taal, and Tingloy, BATANGAS

Intensity III - CITY OF MAKATI; Agoncillo, Alitagtag, Batangas City, Cuenca, Laurel, Lian, San Jose, and Tuy, BATANGAS; Alfonso, Mendez-Nuñez, and City of Tagaytay, CAVITE; Puerto Galera, ORIENTAL MINDORO

Intensity II - QUEZON CITY; City of Lipa, Malvar, Nasugbu, City of Sto. Tomas, Talisay, and City of Tanauan, BATANGAS; Silang, CAVITE; City of Calapan, ORIENTAL MINDORO

Intensity I - CITY OF MANILA; Abra De Ilog, OCCIDENTAL MINDORO

Instrumental Intensities: