A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Collection by Louis Vuitton during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 19 January 2023. The presentation of the Men's collections runs from 17 to 22 January 2023. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra



Instead of scaring the rich with a hefty wealth tax, a lawmaker is proposing to tax luxury goods instead including jewelry and bags, wines and art, cars, private jets, yachts, residences, and others.

Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda warned imposing a wealth tax would only scare off potential investors including billionaires who are already living in the Philippines.

"Kapag tinax mo yung wealth, tatakbo yan eh. So anong P200 billion? P200 billion somewhere in the Cayman Islands? I think it is very mobile, may cryptocurrency. We have a bank secrecy law, one of the strictest in the world so how can you find that P200 billion?" he said in an ANC Headstart interview.

He cited as an example the world's richest man, French luxury group LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, who is being offered citizenships by several countries so that he would come and stay there.

"I can name you a lot of countries who want rich people to be their citizen. So it's contrary. They want rich people to be in their neighborhood for most likely to spend their wealth there, buy villas there and probably invest too by sheer familiary to their surroundings," he said.

Salceda noted the Philippines is offering long-term investor's visas to foreign investors who spend as much as $200,000 in the country.

Instead of a wealth tax, he said the government can just impose a tax on luxury goods, likening it to putting cheese in a mousetrap.

"You put cheese in the mousecatcher. I'd rather catch them when they're eating the cheese," he said.

"Luxury watches above P50,000, luxury cars, private jets, sale of residential properties above P100 million. Yung mga wine above P20,000. Do you know that this country is drinking P10.3 billion a year on wine whose per bottle is 20,000? Leather products above P50,000. We are spending P11.3 billion on that," he added.

He said a Louis Vuitton for example could be taxed as much as 32 percent. "We are buying more Louis Vuitton than luxury cars...You have to pay for your conspicuous tendencies," he said.

The House of Representatives tax policy body earlier said it is looking to impose higher taxes on more luxury items, but is not keen on a proposal to tax multi-millionaires and billionaires.

Former BIR Commissioner Atty. Kim Henares also said it would be difficult to impose a wealth tax on the richest 1 percent in the country due to challenges such as the bank secrecy law.



For its part, research group IBON Foundation said the proposed tax on luxury products is far inferior to a billionaire wealth tax, saying a billionaire wealth tax can "raise at least P468.8 billion annually from the country’s estimated 2,945 billionaires who collectively have P8.2 trillion in wealth."