MANILA—Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Friday condoled and gave aid to the family of a high school student fatally stabbed inside a school in the city.

"We are extremely saddened and horrified by this incident involving two minor students of Culiat High School," Belmonte said in a statement.

"I have ordered concerned offices of the city government to extend the necessary assistance to the victim's family."

Belmonte assured the victim's kin that a "thorough investigation will be conducted."

"The Schools Division Office is requested to review security protocols in schools and implement additional measures if warranted to avoid a repeat of such incident," she said.

The Department of Education in the National Capital Region earlier confirmed in a statement that the victim was stabbed by a fellow student, also a minor, past 5 a.m. on Friday.

The DepEd-NCR said it has already transferred the suspect to authorities while vowing to provide aid to the victim's family.

Psychological treatment will also be provided for those who witnessed the tragic incident, it said.

