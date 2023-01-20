Home  >  News

P13.6M worth of suspected shabu seized in Naga buy-bust ops

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 20 2023 02:19 PM

LEGAZPI CITY— Authorities confiscated suspected shabu estimated to be worth P13.6 million in a buy-bust operation in Naga City, Thursday evening. 

The suspects, residents of Sitio Uno, Patimbao, Santa Cruz, Laguna, were nabbed at around 9:11PM at Diversion Road, Zone 5, Barangay Tabuco after selling the drug items to a poseur buyer and an informant. 

Operatives were able to buy suspected shabu worth P1.1 million from the suspects. 

But when they searched the suspects' vehicles, authorities nabbed a bag containing 1,500 grams of suspected drugs, money, a sling bag containing ammunition and a wallet with the suspects' identification cards. 

The suspects, both husband and wife, will be facing drug charges. 

-- Report from Aileen Perol 

