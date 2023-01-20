Marcos: Sources say DILG, NTF-ELCAC ordered harassment

MANILA—Onion grower Merly Gallardo was among the farmers who told a Senate committee their lives are getting more difficult, due to piling debts, among others.

Traders only bought their produce to a maximum of P20 per kilo, leaving them with huge capital losses, Gallardo said.

But two days after she shared their ordeal with senators, policemen allegedly visited her home in Bayambang, Pangasinan eight times, asking about her late husband who took his own life, as well as four other farmers who also killed themselves.

What made her more afraid was when policemen asked her to sign a prepared sworn affidavit, carrying a different story about her husband’s death, which she refused.

Gripped by fear, Gallardo asked their neighbors if she can sleep in their house.

“'Pag nagsalita ka, marami kang taong naabala. Marami kang nape-perwisyo. Ang gusto ko tahimik na buhay,” Gallardo told ABS-CBN News on Friday.

In a statement, Senator Imee Marcos told policemen to stay away from farmers who testified before the Senate.

“Hands off lang po sa mga testigo ng Senado! Natatakot na ang mga magsasaka ng sibuyas sa biglaang pagkakatok ng pulis nang gabing-gabi hanggang ngayong umaga upang papirmahin ng sinumpaang salaysay na bumabaliktad sa kanilang ibinunyag sa Senado nung Martes. Utos raw ng lokal na DILG at ng NTF-ELCAC,” Marcos said, referring to the interior department and the government task force against insurgency.

"Bakit naman, CPP-NPA ba ang turing natin sa mga hamak na magsasaka sa liblib?" she added, referring to the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army.

Reacting to the senator’s statement, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos said he has ordered an investigation on the matter.

“Actually, pinapaimbestigahan ko nga kung ano ba talaga itong nangyaring ito at pinapasulatan ko 'yung ating provincial director doon 'yung sa DILG na kung ano ba talaga ang nangyari rito. So, I will make her explain, pinapag-explain ko siya ngayong umaga tungkol dito. I think the PNP is also doing their own separate investigation,” Abalos told journalists Friday.

The Pangasinan police director also ordered an investigation.

“This office is in the process of validating the alleged harassment committed by Bayambang MPS and if the allegations were true, this Office will subject them for corrective measures and such actions by our colleagues will not be not tolerated,” Police Col. Jeff Fanged said in a statement.

A copy of the DILG memorandum provided by Marcos to the media contained an order to verify the reported suicide of five farmers. That is aside from a letter from a local DILG official dated January 19, 2023, mentioning the same instruction, upon the request of the NTF-ELCAC.

DENIALS

In a statement posted on her Facebook page, Bayambang Mayor Niña Jose-Quiambao denied that five farmers from their municipality have committed suicide.

Nobody was also harassed in their town, she claimed.

“WALANG KATOTOHANAN ang kumakalat na balita tungkol sa limang magsasakang nag-suicide sa bayan ng Bayambang dahil sa pagtaas ng presyo ng sibuyas,” Quiambao said.

“Dahil sa kumakalat na balita, inatasan ng DILG ang ating kapulisan na mag-imbestiga sa di-umano’y pagbibigti ng limang magsasaka. Nililinaw din ng LGU-Bayambang na WALANG HINARASS NA KABABAYAN natin sa gitna ng imbestigasyon. Prayoridad ng LGU-Bayambang na pangalagaan ang bawat Bayambangueño sa anumang oras,” she added.

Elvin Laceda, chief operating officer of advocate group Sakahon helping farmers with their produce, clarified his earlier statement before a Senate panel that five farmers committed suicide.

“Upon newly available information, only ONE (1) died of suicide, the other FOUR who attempted to kill themselves, survived,” Laceda said in a new statement.

Young Farmers Challenge Club of the PH, Inc President Elvin Laceda clarifies his earlier claim that five farmers committed suicide due to huge income losses. pic.twitter.com/q2HVx88Mam — sherrie ann torres (@sherieanntorres) January 20, 2023

The NTF-ELCAC, meanwhile said there was no instruction from the central office to investigate the reported suicide of farmers.

“Own initiative lang nila (NTF-ELCAC local office) yun. I just don’t know kung ano ang kanilang pakay … Wala pong kautusan na gawin yun,” Col. Ferdinand Bajarin of the directorate for NTF-ELCAC operations told ABS-CBN News.

On Thursday night, authorities went back to Gallardo’s home again, but only to apologize.

“Pumunta sila dito humingi ng tawad kasi ang buhay dito (nagulo),” she said.

“Pinadala po ni (PNP Chief) General (Rodolfo) Azurin ang provincial director po ng PNP sa tahanan po nila nanay (Gallardo) at in-assure naman po ang safety. Tumawag din po ang mayor, si Mayor Quiambao ng Bayambang, para i-assure yung safety nila nanay,” Laceda said..

Gallardo said she will now go back to her farm to harvest her remaining onion produce.

SUPERMARKETS TO DIRECTLY BUY FARMERS’ PRODUCE:

As of Friday, the farmgate price of onion has fallen from P220 to P150 per kilo according to Laceda, whose group is directly buying the harvest of local farmers.

To keep the demand and expand the market of local farmers, two major supermarkets in Metro Manila have agreed to buy their onion produce at a higher price through Laceda’s SAKAHON group.

On Monday, January 23, SAKAHON and RiceUp Farmers, Incorporated through their Facebook pages, will also sell the local farmers’ onion produce at P290 per kilo, Laceda said.