MANILA - A Canadian was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) after posing as a Filipino national, the Bureau of Immigration reported Friday.

"He presented himself as a Filipino. Our Immigration officer po doon sa Terminal 1 had doubts already about his identity dahil noong siya po ay tinanong ng Tagalog or other dialects, hindi po siya makapagsalita ng any language ng Pilipinas," Sandoval said.

"Hindi rin po siya makasagot nang tama iyong mga detalye tungkol sa kaniyang identity mismo. So these are basic things na normally alam po ng mga tao. But iyong basic things about his identity, hindi niya po ma-describe or mabanggit po during the interview," she added.

Sandoval did not specify the person's travel details, but said that he carried with him a Canadian passport, a Hong Kong passport, and a permanent residence visa to the Philippines.

The Canadian allegedly admitted during the interview that a lawyer fixed his birth certificate and application for his Philippine passport.

"So we suspect po that this person acquired his passport by fraudulent means, by misrepresentation," Sandoval said.

"So ito po ng kaso niya ay atin pong kinu-coordinate sa mga iba’t iba pong ahensiya para ma-verify po ang identity ng taong ito."