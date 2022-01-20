Sara Duterte binanatan sa hirit na mandatory military service

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Pinalagan ng iba't ibang grupo at kandidato ang hirit ni vice presidential aspirant Sara Duterte-Carpio kung paano niya mas gagawing aktibo ang mga kabataan sa nation-building.

Ayon kay Duterte-Carpio, dapat gawing mandatory ang military service.

"Nakikita po natin ito sa ibang bansa, sa Korea, Israel, hindi lang ROTC na isang subject, o isang weekend o isang buwan sa isang taon. Dapat po lahat po ng ating 18 years old, pagtuntong mo ng 18 years old you will be given a subsidy. You will be asked to serve the country doon sa ating Armed Forces of the Philippines," ani Duterte-Carpio.

Bumanat naman agad ang ilang grupo at mga katunggali ni Duterte-Carpio.

"I strongly object to this proposal. This is a step in the wrong direction. Rather than giving them military training, we should strengthen their civic consciousness and capability to respond to problems that affect the nation and Filipinos in general," ayon kay Lito Atienza, katunggali ni Duterte-Carpio.

Para naman sa Akbayan party-list, tila plano ito ni Duterte-Carpio para linisin ang pangalan ng kaniyang ama na "naduwag" umano laban sa China.

"It only serves to whitewash his father's cowardice to China. For the last five years, Sara's father bowed down to China and its interests... And now after failing in its duty, the government's vice presidential bet wants future generations to make up for their treachery by imposing compulsory military service?" ani Akbayan 1st nominee Perci Cendaña.

Ayon naman kay vice presidential aspirant Walden Bello, tila gusto umanong ipagpatuloy ni Duterte-Carpio ang legacy ng kanyang amang si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na armasan ang mga tao at turuan silang pumatay.

"Duterte’s legacy was to arm people and tell them to kill. Now his daughter wants to do that to children as well. Sara Duterte's latest pronouncements about using the OVP to stand for mandatory military service is a mask-off moment for the dictator-in-waiting, and should quell any doubt that the daughter will be any different from the father," sabi ni Bello.

Tugon naman ni Duterte-Carpio, ang 18 years old ay hindi na bata at ang panukalang military service ay pagtuturo din aniya ng pagmamahal sa bayan at hindi pag-aarmas sa mga tao para pumatay.

"Only the likes of Mr. Bello would think of mandatory military service for its citizens as arming them and telling them to kill — instead of looking at it as something that inspires patriotism in the youth," anang Davao City mayor.

Iginiit din niyang kasabay nito ang hangarin niyang maisalang sa disaster preparedness ang mga kabataan para makatulong sa rescue operations at sa panahon ng kalamidad.

Samantala, ipinakilala sa isang virtual caravan ang partial list ng senatorial candidates ng Marcos-Duterte "uniteam." Ito ay ang mga sumusunod:

•SAGIP party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta

•Lawyer Lorenzo "Larry" Gadon

•Senator Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri

•Former Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar

•Antique Rep. Loren Legarda

•Former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque

•Former Senator Jose Pimentel "Jinggoy" Estrada

•Former Defense Secretary Gilbert "Gibo" Teodoro

•Senator Sherwin Gatchalian

•Former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista

—Ulat ni Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News