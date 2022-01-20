Photo composite of Public Attorney's Office chief Persida Acosta and Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Public Attorney's Office chief Persida Acosta must be barred from physically going to work for being unvaccinated, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said Thursday.

Acosta earlier said she was "waiting for a protein-based" vaccine and claimed that government's "no vaccination, no ride" policy was "unconstitutional."

"She's a high-ranking official, she's an Undersecretary, people look up to her for example of how a government official should behave," Drilon told ANC's Headstart.

"She's a high government official who must follow government regulation otherwise govt campaign in having people vaccinated will suffer from credibility issues because a high government official does not follow government mandate."

Drilon said he was "open for a debate" on a mandatory vaccination policy, adding that other democratic countries such as the US and France serve as a precedence.

"We’re only at 54 (percent vaccination rate) and we’re already 2 years in the pandemic. Government should be doing everything in order to increase this very low rate of 54 percent," he said.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 56 million individuals, while 59.2 million have received an initial dose and 5.3 million booster shots have been administered as of Tuesday, according to Department of Health data.