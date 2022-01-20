'Know when to quit,' says Drilon on why he is not running in this year's elections

Sen. Franklin Drilon during the Senate’s Committee on Public Services hearing on the water shortage in parts of Metro Manila on March 19, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — "We should know when to quit."

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said this Thursday after being asked why he chose not to run in this year's elections.

"I have been in politics and in government service for over three decades. I am proud of my record. I can stand on it. I have protected our family's name. It's about time," he told ANC's "Headstart".

The long-time lawmaker, who turned 76 last November, said the country needs new blood and fresh ideas.

"We cannot dominate, (be) highly dominated by a single personality. That is why I have pushed for the anti-dynasty bill in Congress. Unfortunately, the stars are not aligned, if I may say so," he said.

In June, Drilon bared he planned to retire from public service when he finishes his second consecutive 6-year term in the Senate.

He began his public service career in 1986 at the labor department, before he served as Secretary of Justice, under the administrations of Corazon Aquino and Fidel V. Ramos.

He eventually ran for senator in the '90s, and was named Senate President from 2000 to 2006, and from 2013 to 2016.