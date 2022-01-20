MANILA – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced Thursday that they will hold a 5-day mobile vaccination drive for transportation workers next week, as the "no vaccination, no ride" policy continues.

In a statement, the DOTr said the vaccination drive would be held at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) from Jan. 24 to 28. It aims to administer 500 shots daily.

Authorities will use AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for the first, second, and booster shots. The agency said those who would get boosters will be vaccinated.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said the vaccination drive aims to give transport workers protection from COVID-19.

Walk-ins will be entertained, according to the agency.

The program will start from 8 a.m. to 12 nn at the Gate 4 of PITX's 2nd floor.

This comes as the agency continues the implementation of the "no vaccination, no ride" policy in Metro Manila in a bid to stem the growth of new COVID-19 infections.

The "no jab, no ride" rule took effect on Monday, days after President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to arrest people not vaccinated against COVID-19 who refused to stay at home.

Passengers will have to show proof of vaccination before boarding public buses, jeepneys, trains, boats or planes in Metro Manila where infections are soaring, causing widespread disruption for businesses and straining hospitals.



